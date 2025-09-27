Friday Night Football Scoreboard

September 27, 2025

Here are Friday night football scores from across the North Escambia area.

FLORIDA

Tate 29, Navarre 26 [Read more...]
Flomaton 21, Jay 7
Escambia 22, Washington 3
Bay 47, Pensacola High 28
Pensacola Catholic 42, Freeport 17
Mosley 27, Milton 14
Pace 34, Crestview 8
Niceville 56,  Gulf Breeze 6
Rocky Bayou 41,  Central 7
Northview – bye week
West Florida – bye week
Pine Forest – bye week

ALABAMA

Flomaton 21, Jay 7
Escambia Academy 72, Trinity Christian 42
Blountstown 38, W.S. Neal 7
UMS Wright 29, T.R. Miller 6
Escambia County (Atmore) – Bye week

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business, political candidate or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT FEATURE, Sports, TOP sports 

 