Friday Night Football Scoreboard
September 27, 2025
Here are Friday night football scores from across the North Escambia area.
FLORIDA
Tate 29, Navarre 26
Flomaton 21, Jay 7
Escambia 22, Washington 3
Bay 47, Pensacola High 28
Pensacola Catholic 42, Freeport 17
Mosley 27, Milton 14
Pace 34, Crestview 8
Niceville 56, Gulf Breeze 6
Rocky Bayou 41, Central 7
Northview – bye week
West Florida – bye week
Pine Forest – bye week
ALABAMA
Escambia Academy 72, Trinity Christian 42
Blountstown 38, W.S. Neal 7
UMS Wright 29, T.R. Miller 6
Escambia County (Atmore) – Bye week
