Friday Night Football Scoreboard

Here are Friday night football scores from across the North Escambia area.

FLORIDA

Tate 29, Navarre 26

Flomaton 21, Jay 7

Escambia 22, Washington 3

Bay 47, Pensacola High 28

Pensacola Catholic 42, Freeport 17

Mosley 27, Milton 14

Pace 34, Crestview 8

Niceville 56, Gulf Breeze 6

Rocky Bayou 41, Central 7

Northview – bye week

West Florida – bye week

Pine Forest – bye week

ALABAMA

Escambia Academy 72, Trinity Christian 42

Blountstown 38, W.S. Neal 7

UMS Wright 29, T.R. Miller 6

Escambia County (Atmore) – Bye week