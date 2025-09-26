Friday Night Football Schedule
September 26, 2025
Here is the Friday night football schedule for the North Escambia area:
FLORIDA
- Tate at Navarre
- Flomaton at Jay
- Washington at Escambia
- Pensacola High at Bay
- Pensacola Catholic at Freeport
- Milton at Mosley
- Crestview at Pace
- Niceville at Gulf Breeze
- Rocky Bayou at Central
- Northview – bye week
- West Florida – bye week
- Pine Forest – bye week
ALABAMA
- Flomaton at Jay
- Trinity Christian at Escambia Academy
- W.S. Neal at Blountstown
- UMS Wright at T.R. Miller
- Escambia County (Atmore) – Bye week
Pictured: The Tate Aggies defeated West Florida 27-7 last week. NorthEscambia.com photo, click to enlarge.
Comments