Friday Night Football Schedule

September 26, 2025

Here is the Friday night football schedule for the North Escambia area:

FLORIDA

  • Tate at Navarre
  • Flomaton at Jay
  • Washington at Escambia
  • Pensacola High at Bay
  • Pensacola Catholic at Freeport
  • Milton at Mosley
  • Crestview at Pace
  • Niceville at Gulf Breeze
  • Rocky Bayou at Central
  • Northview – bye week
  • West Florida – bye week
  • Pine Forest – bye week

ALABAMA

  • Flomaton at Jay
  • Trinity Christian at Escambia Academy
  • W.S. Neal at Blountstown
  • UMS Wright at T.R. Miller
  • Escambia County (Atmore) – Bye week

Pictured: The Tate Aggies defeated West Florida 27-7 last week.  NorthEscambia.com photo, click to enlarge.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business, political candidate or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT FEATURE, Sports, TOP sports 

 