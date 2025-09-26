Friday Night Football Schedule

Here is the Friday night football schedule for the North Escambia area:

FLORIDA

Tate at Navarre

Flomaton at Jay

Washington at Escambia

Pensacola High at Bay

Pensacola Catholic at Freeport

Milton at Mosley

Crestview at Pace

Niceville at Gulf Breeze

Rocky Bayou at Central

Northview – bye week

West Florida – bye week

Pine Forest – bye week

ALABAMA

Flomaton at Jay

Trinity Christian at Escambia Academy

W.S. Neal at Blountstown

UMS Wright at T.R. Miller

Escambia County (Atmore) – Bye week

Pictured: The Tate Aggies defeated West Florida 27-7 last week. NorthEscambia.com photo, click to enlarge.