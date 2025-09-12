Freshman And JV Triumph As Tate Volleyball Takes On Pace

The Tate Aggies volleyball program had a fantastic night against the Pace Patriots, with the freshmen and JV squads securing impressive victories, while the varsity team fought an epic five-set battle.

Pace 3, Tate 2

The Tate Aggies dropped five-set volleyball thriller 3-2 Thursday night at Pace.

The Patriots got off to a quick start, taking the first set with a score of 25-20.

However, the Aggies responded battling back to win the second set, 25-21. After dropping the third set 25-21, Tate responded with a dominant fourth set victory of 25-19 to force a decisive fifth set. Pace took the final set 15-10.

Tate 2, Pace 0 (JV)

The Tate Aggies junior varsity volleyball team made a statement with a decisive two-set victory against the Pace Patriots.

The Aggies came out strong in the first set, showcasing their skill and teamwork to win with a score of 25-19.

Maintaining their momentum and control of the match, Tate dominated the second set. The JV team closed out the match with a convincing 25-8 victory.

Tate 2, Pace 1 (Freshmen)

The Tate Aggies freshman volleyball team secured a hard-fought 3-0 victory against the Pace Patriots in a three-set match.

The first set was a nail-biter, with both teams trading points. Pace ultimately edged out the Aggies, winning a close one with a score of 27-25.

The Aggies came back strong in the second set, dominating with a score of 25-21 to even the match.

In the third and final set saw Tate won decisively with a score of 15-7, securing the match victory.