Florida Gas Prices Fluctuate

Florida drivers experienced a noticeable uptick in gas prices last week, as the state average surged from $2.95 per gallon on Sunday to $3.20 per gallon on Thursday. By Sunday, prices eased slightly, settling to an average of $3.12 a gallon.

In Escambia County, the average per gallon on Sunday was $2.86, the lowest of any metro area in Florida. The lowest available price in Escambia County was at a station on Highway 29 in Cantonment at $2.63.

“A 25-cent increase may sound steep, but these kinds of fluctuations have become fairly routine over the past year,” said Mark Jenkins, spokesman for AAA – The Auto Club Group.

“The fuel market itself remains relatively stable,” Jenkins explained. “Retailers frequently adjust pump prices to stay competitive. Once prices dip below a profitable threshold, stations raise them again, and the cycle starts over.”

Pictured: Gas at a station on Highway 29 in Cantonment was $2.85 per gallon on Friday evening. NorthEscambia.com photo, click to enlarge.