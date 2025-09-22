Florida Gas Prices Fluctuate

September 22, 2025

Florida drivers experienced a noticeable uptick in gas prices last week, as the state average surged from $2.95 per gallon on Sunday to $3.20 per gallon on Thursday. By Sunday, prices eased slightly, settling to an average of $3.12 a gallon.

In Escambia County, the average per gallon on Sunday was $2.86, the lowest of any metro area in Florida. The lowest available price in Escambia County was at a station on Highway 29 in Cantonment at $2.63.

“A 25-cent increase may sound steep, but these kinds of fluctuations have become fairly routine over the past year,” said Mark Jenkins, spokesman for AAA – The Auto Club Group.

“The fuel market itself remains relatively stable,” Jenkins explained. “Retailers frequently adjust pump prices to stay competitive. Once prices dip below a profitable threshold, stations raise them again, and the cycle starts over.”

Pictured: Gas at a station on Highway 29 in Cantonment was $2.85 per gallon on Friday evening. NorthEscambia.com photo, click to enlarge.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business, political candidate or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT FEATURE 

 