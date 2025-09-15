Florida Gas Prices Fall, AAA Says

September 15, 2025

Florida drivers are enjoying a steady decline at the pump as the state average for regular unleaded gasoline continues its downward trend. According to AAA, Florida’s average gas price fell to $2.95 per gallon on Sunday, marking the 10th consecutive day of declines and a total discount of 20 cents.

Sundays state average price of $2.95 is 15 cents less than a week ago.

In Escambia County, the average per gallon price on Sunday was $2.86. A low price of $2.61 was available on West Nine Mile Road. In North Escambia, the lowest price was $2.79 at a station on Highway 29 in Cantonment.

“This is a welcome relief for Floridians after a summer of fluctuating prices,” said Mark Jenkins, spokesperson for AAA – The Auto Club Group. “As we transition into fall, lower fuel demand and the switch to winter-blend gasoline can help ease prices.”

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT FEATURE 

 