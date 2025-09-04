Fire Destroys Corn Combine In Walnut Hill
September 4, 2025
A raging fire destroyed a corn combine in Walnut Hill on Wednesday.
The combine was being used to harvest corn in a field on South Highway 99 near Morgan Road when it caught fire just before 8 p.m.
The Walnut Hill Station of Fire Rescue responded and was able to save unharvested corn that remained in the field. The combine was a total loss.
There were no injuries reported.
