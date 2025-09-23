Escambia Man Sentenced For Manslaughter Of His Stepson

September 23, 2025

An Escambia County man has been sentenced for shooting and killing his stepson.

Martin Everardo Cardenas was sentenced to 30 years in state prison. He was previously convicted of murder with a firearm by an Escambia County Jury in early August.

Prosecutors said that on the evening of November 8, 2023, Cardenas killed his stepson Ray Oehlerking, 47, by shooting him five times with a .45 caliber revolver. Two other people witnessed the shooting, one of whom was Cardenas’ former wife and Oehlerking’s mother. The shooting occurred in the home, just after the family had finished dinner.

According to the witnesses, there was no indication of any imminent violence, but Cardenas bumped into Oehlerking and said something unintelligible before walking off to his room. When Oehlerking followed Cardenas to the back of the house, Cardenas shot him. Cardenas testified and claimed he feared Oehlerking was going to kill him.

The State Attorney’s Office sadi Cardenas used special .45 caliber bullets designed and marketed as self-defense ammunition (R.I.P. or radically invasive projectile). Additionally, after shooting Oehlerking twice as he stood in the doorway of the room, Cardenas followed Oehlerking through the house to the kitchen, shooting him another three times, one of which was in the back of Oehlerking’s head.

Written by William Reynolds 

 