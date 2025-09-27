Escambia Farm Bureau Presents Farm Family, Distinguished Service Awards

Escambia County Farm Bureau recently honored local producers during their annual meeting.

The Farm Family award was presented to the Glen and Todd Wiggins, and the Distinguished award was presented to Brett Ward of Walnut Hill for outstanding services to rural Escambia County.

Pictured top: Jack Livingston presented Glen and Todd Wiggins the Farm Family award. Pictured below: Farm Bureau President Jerry Sheppard presented the Distinguished Service award to Brett Ward. Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.