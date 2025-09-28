Escambia County Man Pleads Guilty To Federal Narcotics And Firearms Charges

An Escambia County man has pleaded guilty to federal narcotics and firearms charges.

Akeem Cornell Shaw, 39, pleaded guilty in federal court to possession with intent to distribute controlled substances, possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking offense, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and possession of an unregistered firearm (short-barreled shotgun).

In February 2025 law enforcement executed a search warrant at Shaw’s residence. In Shaw’s bedroom, officers located multiple loaded firearms, including a short-barreled shotgun, fentanyl, cocaine, methamphetamine, ammunition, and other items indicative of drug distribution. Shaw is a convicted felon, who has previously been convicted of several narcotics related offenses, including possession of heroin with intent to sell.

Shaw faces up to life imprisonment when he is sentenced ion December 11.

The case involved a joint investigation by the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office and the AFT.

“I am incredibly proud of the continued excellence demonstrated by the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office and our federal law enforcement partners to investigate this repeat offender and help bring him to justice. The hardworking prosecutors in my office are committed to using the full force of the law to keep our streets safe,” said United States Attorney for the Northern District of Florida John P. Heekin.