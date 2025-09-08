Escambia County Legislative Delegation Committee Meets Tuesday In Molino

The Escambia County Legislative Delegation will meet in Molino on Tuesday.

The delegation, comprised of Florida Rep. Michelle Salzman, Rep. Alex Andrade and Sen. Don Gaetz, will meet at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, September 9 at the Molino Community Center.

Gaetz told NorthEscambia.com that he wanted to hold the meeting in Molino rather Pensacola to give North Escambia citizens a chance to attend.

“This is part of my district, and I take it very seriously,” he said. “I want to take care of it along with Pensacola.”

The meeting will provide the public the opportunity to bring forth their policy proposals and appropriation requests.

Elected officials, civic organizations, and local governments will also address their representatives in advance of the next Legislative Session.