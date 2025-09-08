Escambia County Legislative Delegation Committee Meets Tuesday In Molino

September 8, 2025

The Escambia County Legislative Delegation will meet in Molino on Tuesday.

The delegation, comprised of Florida Rep. Michelle Salzman, Rep. Alex Andrade and Sen. Don Gaetz, will meet at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, September 9 at the Molino Community Center.

Gaetz told NorthEscambia.com that he wanted to hold the meeting in Molino rather Pensacola to give North Escambia citizens a chance to attend.

“This is part of my district, and I take it very seriously,” he said. “I want to take care of it along with Pensacola.”

The meeting will provide the public the opportunity to bring forth their policy proposals and appropriation requests.

Elected officials, civic organizations, and local governments will also address their representatives in advance of the next Legislative Session.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business, political candidate or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 