Escambia County Felon Pleads Guilty To Federal Drug And Firearm Charges

An Escambia County man has pleaded guilty to federal drug and firearm charges.

John Cody Hawthorne, 32, pleaded to charges of possession of firearms and ammunition by convicted felon, possession of a short-barreled rifle, and possession with intent to distribute controlled substances.

Court documents show that Hawthorne, who was on state probation at the time, was in possession of multiple firearms as well as illegal narcotics. Law enforcement executed a search warrant at Hawthorne’s residence and located seven firearms in his bedroom, one of which was a short-barreled rifle, as well as over 400 live rounds of ammunition, marijuana, methamphetamine, ballistic body armor, and several thousand dollars.

Hawthorne faces up to 15 year is prison on the possession of firearm by convicted felon count, up to 10 years on the possession of short-barreled rifle count, and up to 20 years imprisonment on the drug possession charge. He will be sentenced on November 13 at the federal courthouse in Pensacola.

“I applaud the excellent work of Sheriff Chip Simmons and our federal law enforcement partners to make our community safer by getting this dangerous individual off the streets,” said United States Attorney for the Northern District of Florida John P. Heekin.

The case involved a joint investigation by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives and the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office. The case is being prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Jessica S. Etherton.