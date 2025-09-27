EREC: Please Don’t Shoot At Our Lines During Dove Season

Dove season begins today in Florida, and a fiber internet provider and power company have issuing a warning — don’t shoot at power or fiber lines.

According to Connect Powered by Escambia River Electric Cooperative and EREC, shooting at an electrical line is a crime

EREC said shooting at power lines and fiber lines can cause extensive damage, costing thousands in repairs, leading to higher utility bills or a large fine for the hunter. There’s also the risk of a fire or electrocution from downed power lines. In addition, the cooperative said damaging electrical equipment is against the law and could result in criminal charges or financial liability for repair costs.

Anyone that witnesses a person shooting at wired lines in EREC’s territory is asked to report it to the cooperative at (850) 675-4521.

According to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, dove season this year is September 27 – October 19, November 8- 30, and December 19 – January 31.