Elected Or Appointed School Superintendent? Escambia Commission To Consider Ballot Referendum

The Escambia County Commission will take the next step this week in placing a referendum on the ballot in 2026 to again ask voters if they want an elected or appointed superintendent.

The school board voted 3-2 on February 18 to place a referendum on the general election ballot to send the question back to voters. The referendum was introduced by District 5 member Tom Harrell, with Harrell, Kevin Adams, and Paul Fesko voting in favor. Board members Carissa Bergosh and David Williams were opposed. The school board then sent the referendum to the county commission for approval.

“I feel very strongly about this,” Harrell, who campaigned on a return to an elected superintendent, said in February. “The county, I think, feels very strongly. There’s never anything wrong with letting the people decide. When you have a democracy, it’s all about people making decisions.”

“Deep down in my heart, having been here in this district for 60 years, that’s what the people of this district want,” Harrell added. “It’s the right time; it’s the right thing to do.”

On Tuesday, the county commission will vote on scheduling an October 16 public hearing to consider adopting an ordinance authorizing a countywide referendum on the statewide primary election on August 18, 2026, to determine if the school superintendent should be an elected position.

The Escambia County Commission will take the next step this week in placing a referendum on the ballot in 2026 to again ask voters if they want an elected or appointed superintendent.