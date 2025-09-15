Elected Or Appointed School Superintendent? Escambia Commission To Consider Ballot Referendum

September 15, 2025

The Escambia County Commission will take the next step this week in placing a referendum on the ballot in 2026 to again ask voters if they want an elected or appointed superintendent.

The school board voted 3-2 on February 18 to place a referendum on the general election ballot to send the question back to voters. The referendum was introduced by District 5 member Tom Harrell, with Harrell, Kevin Adams, and Paul Fesko voting in favor. Board members Carissa Bergosh and David Williams were opposed. The school board then sent the referendum to the county commission for approval.

“I feel very strongly about this,” Harrell, who campaigned on a return to an elected superintendent, said in February. “The county, I think, feels very strongly. There’s never anything wrong with letting the people decide. When you have a democracy, it’s all about people making decisions.”

“Deep down in my heart, having been here in this district for 60 years, that’s what the people of this district want,” Harrell added. “It’s the right time; it’s the right thing to do.”

On Tuesday, the county commission will vote on scheduling an October 16 public hearing to consider adopting an ordinance authorizing a countywide referendum on the statewide primary election on August 18, 2026, to determine if the school superintendent should be an elected position.

The Escambia County Commission will take the next step this week in placing a referendum on the ballot in 2026 to again ask voters if they want an elected or appointed superintendent.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business, political candidate or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 