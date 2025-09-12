ECSO K-9 Named After Deputy Murdered On Duty In 1966

Recently, Escambia County resident Mark Butler had the honor of meeting Escambia County Sheriff’s Office K-9 Mallory. K-9 Mallory was named in honor of Butler’s great uncle, Joseph Mallory Gassman, who was killed in the line of duty while serving with the ECSO on January 30, 1966.

Glassman was stabbed as he attempted to arrested a wanted fugitive for aggravated assault. He had served with the ECSO for nine years and was survived by his wife and three children.

The fugitive was later arrested by the Florida Highway Patrol and sentenced death but was murdered in jail by his cellmate.

