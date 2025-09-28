Early Morning Highway 29 Crash Claims Life

An early morning crash claimed the life of a man early Sunday morning in Molino.

The crash happened about 2:25 a.m. on Highway 29 at Highway 196 and involved a fuel truck and a passenger vehicle.

An adult male was transported to a Pensacola hospital where he was later pronounced deceased.

The truck driver was also injured, but an update on their condition was not available.

The Florida Highway Patrol ihas not yet released additional details as the investigation continues.

File photo.