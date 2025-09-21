Early Morning Fire Destroys Vacant Home Near Walnut Hill

The Florida State Fire Marshal is investigating the cause of an early Saturday morning fire that destroyed a vacant home near Walnut Hill. The fully involved fire was reported at about 3:30 a.m. on Allen Road, a one-lane, dead-end, private road off Pine Forest Road. The concrete block home had reportedly been vacant for several years. There were no injuries reported. The Walnut Hill, McDavid and Molino stations of Escambia County Fire Rescue responded, along with the Atmore Fire Department. NorthEscambia.com file photo.