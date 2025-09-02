Dub’s Birthday Doubles Not Enough In Wahoos Loss To Shuckers

written by Erik Bremer

The Pensacola Blue Wahoos began a pivotal road series against the Biloxi Shuckers with a 6-3 loss on Monday night.

Playing on Labor Day for the first time since 2019, and playing on a Monday for just the third time in five years, the Blue Wahoos out-hit the Shuckers 11 to 8 but couldn’t overcome an early deficit.

First baseman Dub Gleed, celebrating his 23rd birthday, was 4-for-4 with three doubles, tying a franchise record last set by Royce Lewis in 2019.

Right fielder Fenwick Trimble, named the Southern League Player of the Week earlier in the afternoon, made a strong first impression in the field in the first inning. With two on and two outs, Shuckers designated hitter Mike Boeve made a bid for a three-run homer before Trimble reached over the right field wall to make an impressive catch.

Gleed’s first double of the night scored Mark Coley II from second base in the second inning to give the Blue Wahoos a 1-0 lead. That would be the only run allowed by Biloxi starter Tyson Hardin, who worked 2.1 innings in his continued return from a lengthy stay on the injured list.

Blue Wahoos starter Alex Williams (L, 4-4), saved from a Boeve homer by his right fielder in the first inning, surrendered a two-run shot to Garrett Spain in the second inning for a 2-1 Biloxi lead. The Shuckers added on in the third, loading the bases before a Darrien Miller RBI groundout extended their advantage to 3-1.

Three more Biloxi runs scored on a pivotal play in the fourth, as Cooper Pratt lifted a bases-loaded sacrifice fly to Trimble in right field. An errant relay throw from second baseman Payton Green sailed into foul ground, emptying the bases and putting the Shuckers ahead 6-1.

The Blue Wahoos got two back in the fifth inning on back-to-back RBI doubles from Michael Snyder and Jared Serna off Zach Peek (W, 6-2), but clutch hits eluded them the rest of the night. Two runners were stranded in scoring position in the seventh inning, and Abdiel Mendoza (S, 1) left runners at the corners in the ninth to seal a 6-3 final.

With the loss, the Blue Wahoos are now 4.5 games behind first-place Montgomery in the second half South Division standings with 11 games to play in the regular season.

After an off day Tuesday, the Blue Wahoos continue their series against the Shuckers on Wednesday.