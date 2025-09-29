Driver Charged With Child Abuse After DUI Crash Injures Two Children In Escambia County

An Escambia County man is facing multiple felony charges, include child abuse, after a DUI crash in Escambia County.

About 9:50 p.m. Saturday, as Terry J’Juan McGhee drove his 2019 Kia sedan off Olive Road near Briese Lane and struck a large tree, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers said McGhee had two passengers — children ages 3 and 7 — and no one in the vehicle was wearing a seat belt or was properly restrained.

FHP said the 7-year-old child was propelled into the windshield and suffered serious injuries. The 3-year old-child suffered minor injuries, both were transported to a local hospital by ambulance for medical treatment.

McGhee fled the scene on foot after being approached by witnesses. McGhee later returned to scene, with minor injuries, agitated, combative and showing obvious signs of impairment, troopers said.

McGhee was subsequently arrested and transported to a local hospital for medical clearance. He was ultimately charged by FHP with DUI traffic crash with serious bodily injury: hit and run, failure to remain at the scene of a crash with serious Injuries; aggravated child abuse; child abuse, and resisting arrest without violence.