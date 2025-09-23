County Clears Sand from Century’s Fischer Landing Boat Launch

Escambia County Public Works worked Monday to remove sand from the boat launch at Fischer Landing in Century.

Fischer Landing is owned by the Town of Century but does not have the equipment to maintain the boat launch. The town turned to Escambia County for assistance.

A sandbar remains in front of the launch with a narrow path around it due to the low river level. We were told the sandbar cannot be removed without obtaining state permits.

Monday, the level of the Escambia River at Century was 2.71 feet. The record low for the river was 1.3 feet in 1954.

