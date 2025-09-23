Convicted Cantonment Felon Pleads Guilty To Federal Armed Drug Distribution Charges

A convicted Escambia County felon has pleaded guilty to federal armed drug distribution charges.

Carlton DeWight Shoemaker, age 51 of Carver Street, pleaded guilty in federal court to three counts of possession with intent to distribute controlled substances, possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking offense, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Using an FDLE documented criminal informant, ATF purchased crack cocaine and methamphetamine on two occasions from Shoemaker in a hotel room , according to federal court documents, and a semi-automatic handgun was presented in the room.

When a search warrant was later served, investigators reported finding 4.5 grams of crack cocaine, 9.5 grams of powder cocaine, three ounces of marijuana pre-packaged for sale, drug paraphernalia, and two firearms with ammunition.

Shoemaker is a convicted felon and has multiple prior convictions, including burglary, grand theft, possession of cocaine, and grand theft of a firearm.

Shoemaker faces up to life in federal prison when he is sentenced on December 11.

The case involved a joint investigation by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement and ATF.