Century To Consider $112K Employment Contract For Town Administrator Tonight

Tonight, the Century Town Council will consider a final employment contact with Dave Murzin of Cantonment as the town’s full-time administrator.

The two-year agreement includes a $112,000 annual salary with benefits. Funding for the position will be placed in the Town budget.

Murzin is currently the director of First Place Partners, representing economic development in Escambia and Santa Rosa counties. He is a former two-term state representative. He has extensive experience in legislative leadership, economic development, and disaster recovery, having worked closely with local governments across Northwest Florida.

The town council meeting will be at 6:30 p.m. at Century Town Hall and is open to the public.

