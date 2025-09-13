Cantonment Man Facing Multiple Charges After Domestic Disturbance

A Cantonment man is facing multiple felony and misdemeanor charges after a domestic disturbance that led to a physical altercation and property damage, according to a Pensacola Police Department (PPD) report.

Leo Valentino Benjamin, 32, was charged with attempted aggravated battery, petit theft, criminal mischief and felony. The charges stem from an incident at a residence on West Government Street and Benjamin’s subsequent arrest.

According to the PPD, officers were dispatched to the home in the city in response to a disturbance. Upon arrival, an officer spoke with a male witness, who stated that his sister, the victim, and her boyfriend, Benjamin, had been involved in a loud verbal argument. The witness told police that Benjamin followed his girlfriend into the living room and threw a vice grip tool at her, which he believed struck her.

The PPD report states that the victim, who had a laceration on her left cheek, told the officer that Benjamin had taken her cellphone earlier in the day. Upon returning to the residence, Benjamin allegedly accused the victim of taking his phone, and after an argument, began throwing objects around the house. She reported that Benjamin threw the vice grips, which struck a window air conditioner before hitting her in the face. The estimated cost to repair the window was $100, while her cellphone was valued at $60.

Recently, PPD officers arrested Benjamin at a gas station on an outstanding warrant related to the battery incident. He had methamphetamine in a wallet inside his vehicle, according to an arrest report.

He remained in the Escambia County Jail without bond.