Cameras Capture Over 17,500 Pensacola Red Light Violations

The City of Pensacola’s red light camera program has been active since January 2025 and is now averaging approximately 97 citations a day.

In June, the city saw a decrease in red light camera citation numbers from 3,162 to 2,673, the second-lowest total since citations began in February. However, in July, the number of citations began to increase.

“These are egregious violations, not just someone who was a couple inches over the line,” Pensacola Mayor D.C. Reeves said. “Anyone watching the footage can see the complete disregard for the public’s safety, which is exactly why the cameras were installed.”

Red Light Camera Intersections by the Numbers