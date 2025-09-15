Argos Move To 3-0 After Win Over Shorter

The No. 5 ranked Argos had all three phases of the game working on Saturday as the team took down Shorter, 42-20 at PenAir field to get its third win of the season.

UWF scored four touchdowns on offense, one on special teams and forced three turnovers to dominate Shorter and move to 9-0 all-time against the Hawks.

The Argos had seven different players get carries in the game while nine different receivers had at least one reception.

FIRST HALF



UWF managed to find an early 15-0 lead just six minutes into the first quarter. Marcus Stokes scored the game’s first touchdown following at one-yard touchdown run. The Argos added a two-point conversion after Shorter jumped offside on the extra point attempt.

Roderick Webb then intercepted Shorter quarterback Jeb Walls on their opening possession which led to a 21-yard receiving touchdown by Avery Giddens for the Argos.

The visitors tightened the score with a fumble recovery returned for a touchdown that cut the lead to 15-6.

The Argos found two additional scores in the first half thanks to its special teams. Freshman Brogan Woeber nailed a 22-yard field goal early in the second quarter to give UWF an 18-6 lead. Then right before the end of the half Tony Newsome returned a punt 56 yards for a touchdown to help the Argos take a 25-6 advantage heading into the halftime break.

SECOND HALF



West Florida had the first two scores of the second half to break open the lead, 39-6. Tyshon Mansell grabbed a seven-yard touchdown pass from Stokes for the first score of the sophomore’s UWF career. TJ Lane later caught his third touchdown reception of the season on the next possession. UWF was the only team to score in the third quarter.

Shorter cut significantly into the deficit with two four quarter touchdowns. Lanear McCray found a run gap to rush for a 95-yard touchdown. Hugh Barbee III then took an interception back for a touchdown to bring the score to 39-20 in favor of the Argos.

Woeber closed out the scoring with a 39-yard field goal late in the fourth quarter to give UWF a 42-20 lead.

KEY PERFORMANCES



DB Roderick Webb had two first half interceptions, the first of his career with UWF

Tony Newsome took a punt back 56 yards for a touchdown right before the end of the first half

QB Marcus Stokes went 19-of-26 for 258 yards, three passing touchdowns on one rushing TD

Corey Scott made five receptions for 95 yards receiving yards.

Avery Giddens recorded his first touchdown of the season on a 21-yard TD catch

Tyshon Mansell had his first receiving touchdown for the Argos.

TJ Lane has now had a receiving touchdown in each of the first three games

Punter Michael Shine had five punts with three punts of over 50 yards and downed inside the 20-yard line.

Brian Hooks had his first career interception

The defense only allowed 87 passing yards (204 total yards of offense) and had 11 tackles for loss

COACH NOBLES

“It was huge momentum getting the touchdown right before halftime,” head coach Kaleb Nobles said. “It was awesome. Tony Newsome did a great job setting up the wall. We talk about how a couple plays can change a game, and that play changed the game right there.”

“To be able to create TFL’s on first and second down is something we set a standard for and make second and long and third and long tougher play calls for the opponent. Our guys have done a great job of that.”

NEXT UP



UWF will travel to North Greenville for a Saturday evening game at Younts Stadium in Tigerville, S.C. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. CT. NGU is 1-1 this season.

Photo for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.