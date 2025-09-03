Tate Aggies Sweep Washington; Northview Slips To Neal

September 3, 2025

In a triple-header of volleyball action Tuesday night, the Tate High Aggies secured a clean sweep against the Washington Wildcats at every level—varsity, junior varsity, and freshmen. Meanwhile in East Brewton, the Northview varsity and junior varsity squads fell to W.S. Neal.

Tate Aggies 3, Washington 1

The Tate High Aggies varsity volleyball team emerged victorious in a hard-fought match against the Washington Wildcats, winning 3-1 at home Tuesday Night.

The Tate Aggies the first set 25-15, and the Wildcats won the second set with the same score. The Aggies then took the third and fourth sets 25-22 and 25-21 to win the match.

Tate 2, Washington 0

The Tate High Aggies junior varsity volleyball team dominated Washington, winning their match in two straight sets. Both sets were decisive victories for the Aggies, with identical scores of 25-12.

Tate 2, Washington 1 (Freshmen)

The Tate High Aggies freshmen volleyball team defeated the Washington High Wildcats in a three-set match.

After dropping the first set 30-25, the Aggies rallied to win the next two sets. They took the second set 25-13 and clinched the match with a 15-11 victory in the final set.

Northview, W.S. Neal

The W.S. Neal Lady Eagles varsity volleyball team emerged victorious in a hard-fought five-set battle against the Northview Chiefs Tuesday night in East Brewton.

While the Chiefs fought hard, the Eagles were able to secure the victory in a tense fifth set.

Earlier in the evening, the Neal junior varsity squad swept the Northview Chiefs JV team in two straight sets.

