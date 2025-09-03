Tate Aggies Sweep Washington; Northview Slips To Neal

The Tate Aggies the first set 25-15, and the Wildcats won the second set with the same score. The Aggies then took the third and fourth sets 25-22 and 25-21 to win the match.

Tate 2, Washington 0

The Tate High Aggies junior varsity volleyball team dominated Washington, winning their match in two straight sets. Both sets were decisive victories for the Aggies, with identical scores of 25-12.

Tate 2, Washington 1 (Freshmen)

The Tate High Aggies freshmen volleyball team defeated the Washington High Wildcats in a three-set match.

After dropping the first set 30-25, the Aggies rallied to win the next two sets. They took the second set 25-13 and clinched the match with a 15-11 victory in the final set.

Northview, W.S. Neal

The W.S. Neal Lady Eagles varsity volleyball team emerged victorious in a hard-fought five-set battle against the Northview Chiefs Tuesday night in East Brewton.

While the Chiefs fought hard, the Eagles were able to secure the victory in a tense fifth set.

Earlier in the evening, the Neal junior varsity squad swept the Northview Chiefs JV team in two straight sets.