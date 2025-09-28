38 New Students Selected For Take Stock in Children Scholarship Program

Take Stock in Children of Escambia County recently welcomed 38 new scholars. There are now 192 students in grades 7-12 in Escambia County’s program.

When Take Stock Scholars maintain the program standards, including good grades, attendance, and citizenship, and attend weekly meetings with their volunteer community mentors, they are awarded a four-year tuition and fees scholarship to a state college in Florida.

Students selected in 2025 to be Take Stock Scholars are:

Ernest Ward Middle – Brantley Laborde

Ransom Middle – Darwin Franco-Gonzalez, Micah Hrabak

ailey Middle – Olivia Cipriano, Nevaeh Hadder, Aria Hungerford, Semaiah Nitzke-Jenkins, Ashton McMahan, Mary Soper, Zachary Soper, Ramon Spann, Jr., Malachi Williamson, and Killian Williamson

Bellview Middle – Levi Paul (formerly of West Pensacola Elementary)

Beulah Middle – David Hall, Lillymae Knight, Basileigh Olford, and Kaylee Spearman

Brown Barge Middle – Faisal Abumohaimed, Barin Barthwell, Giovanna Capocci, Tyson Culliver, Dakoda Ellis, Trevor O’Neill, Duc Tran, and Chloe Wood

Dixon School of Arts & Sciences – Annelly Barcia, Ezekiel Chase, and Lavon Slater, Jr.

Ferry Pass Middle – James Bain, Nigel DeVaughn, Coriana Powell (formerly of Cordova Park Elementary), Stephen Williams, Tiana Williams, Zari Woods

Florida Virtual School – Douglas Caden Epps

West Florida High – Rickiyah Randolph

Workman Middle – Ayla Rostofer and Sunshine Sampson

Take Stock in Children is a statewide non-profit organization operating locally under the Escambia County Public Schools Foundation.

Take Stock provides “scholarships, mentors & hope” to deserving young people selected at the end of their 6th or 7th grade year through a need-based application process. Scholarship donations from local foundations, organizations, businesses and individuals are matched dollar-for-dollar when scholarships are purchased each year at selection from Florida Prepaid College Foundation, and are held until students graduate from high school.

To date, Take Stock in Children graduates have been awarded nearly 200 post-secondary completions including professional certifications, Associate’s, Bachelor’s, Master’s, and PhDs.