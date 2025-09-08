Sunday Molino Mobile Home Fire Under Investigation

A fire destroyed a mobile home Sunday afternoon in Molino and is under investigation by the Bureau of Fire and Arson Investigation.

The fire was reported at 12:38 p.m., in the 4500 block of Pine Circle Drive, just off Highway 97.

Firefighters arrived to find heavy flames and smoke coming from a single-wide mobile home. They were able to bring the fire under control by 1:05 p.m.

The mobile home, which was unoccupied at the time of the fire, was a total loss. There were no injuries reported.

