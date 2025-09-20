20 Acre Brush Fire Reported At FPL Solar Farm In McDavid

Escambia County Fire Rescue responded to a brush and grass fire on Saturday afternoon at Florida Power & Light’s First City Solar Energy Center on Cox Road in McDavid.

The fire reportedly reached about 20 acres before it was extinguished. There was no word on the cause of the fire or on any damage to the solar panels or other equipment.

The First City Solar Energy Center is located on 553 acres along Holland, Cox and Roach roads. The solar farm has more than 223,000 photovoltaic panels with an output of 75 megawatts — enough to power about 15,000 homes. The solar farm went online on February 1, 2023.

NorthEscambia.com file photos, click to enlarge.