20 Acre Brush Fire Reported At FPL Solar Farm In McDavid

September 21, 2025

Escambia County Fire Rescue responded to a brush and grass fire on Saturday afternoon at Florida Power & Light’s First City Solar Energy Center on Cox Road in McDavid.

The fire reportedly reached about 20 acres before it was extinguished. There was no word on the cause of the fire or on any damage to the solar panels or other equipment.

The First City Solar Energy Center is located on 553 acres along Holland, Cox and Roach roads. The solar farm has more than 223,000 photovoltaic panels with an output of 75 megawatts — enough to power about 15,000 homes. The solar farm went online on February 1, 2023.

NorthEscambia.com file photos, click to enlarge.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business, political candidate or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 