Wahoos Win Fifth Straight In Rainy Season Finale

The Pensacola Blue Wahoos picked up their fifth win in a row Sunday afternoon, defeating the Biloxi Shuckers 8-4 in a rainy series finale.

After an 87-minute rain delay, the Blue Wahoos bats unleashed a barrage of runs in the first four innings. Kemp Alderman led the way with a 4-for-4 day, including two home runs, a double and five RBI in the win.

“We’re just seeing it big and trying to hit the ball hard,” Alderman said. “Swing at strikes, take the balls and score runs.”

The Ole Miss product got things going early, pulling a no-doubt, two-run homer out to left in the bottom of the first off of Biloxi’s KC Hunt (L, 6-7).

Josh Zamora added to the lead in the second with a two-run home run to left of his own in the second inning. The home run was Zamora’s eighth of the year and marked the team’s fourth of the series.

Alderman’s second home run came in the third, on a high fly ball down the right field line, just barely getting over the wall.

“[I’m] just trying to keep it simple and play the game like a kid,” Alderman said. “Have fun and try to do good, and help the team win.”

Biloxi’s offense pushed across a run quickly in the first thanks to a Blake Burke RBI single to left, scoring pinch-runner Adam Hall. The Shuckers added two more in the third, as Garrett Spain and Jheremy Vargas each picked up RBI groundouts after having runners on second and third with no outs.

The Wahoos found three more runs in the fourth. After a Jared Serna single up the middle to drive in Michael Snyder, Alderman unleashed a double off the wall in left-center to drive in two.

Biloxi added one in the fifth on a wild pitch by left-hander Justin King, allowing Ethan Murray to score from third.

Jacob Miller (W, 3-4) earned the win for the Blue Wahoos after tossing 5.0 innings of three-run ball, including three strikeouts.

Evan Fitterer notched his 259th career strikeout in a Blue Wahoos uniform in the seventh inning, setting a new franchise record for career strikeouts after tying the record of 258 on Wednesday.

The Wahoos bullpen continued its dominance on Sunday. King, Fitterer, Will Kempner and Josh Ekness combined for 4.0 innings of one-run relief to secure the Blue Wahoos’ fifth straight win.

“[We’re] just going out there and playing clean, good baseball, sticking together as a group and playing until the final out,” Alderman said.

With six weeks left in the regular season, the Blue Wahoos lead the race for the Southern League South second-half title over the Montgomery Biscuits by 6.5 games.

The Blue Wahoos will hit the road to take on the Biscuits for a six-game set next week, beginning on Tuesday. First pitch from Montgomery will be at 6:35 CT, as Alex Williams (3-1, 2.55 ERA) takes the mound for the Blue Wahoos.