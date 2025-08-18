Wahoos Set Steals Record, But Fall 6-3 To Barons In Finale

written by Willie Phaler

The Pensacola Blue Wahoos fell to the Birmingham Barons 6-3 in Sunday afternoon’s series finale.

Despite the loss, franchise history was set in the first inning for the Blue Wahoos. With a steal of third, shortstop Jared Serna broke the franchise record for team steals in a season, swiping the Blue Wahoos’ 164th base of the year.

The Blue Wahoos got on the board first for the first time this series in the first inning, with Ryan Ignoffo muscling out a two-run home run for his third of the year against Birmingham starter Tanner McDougal. Serna scored on Ignoffo’s home run after the record-breaking steal.

Pensacola added another run two innings later to push their lead to 3-0 with a Fenwick Trimble RBI single to right-center, his second hit of the afternoon.

Birmingham scored two runs in the fourth on a two-base error after DJ Gladney lined a fly ball to left, hitting off the glove of Mark Coley II. Sam Antonacci and Caden Connor scored, but both runs were deemed unearned on the line of Blue Wahoos starter Jacob Miller (L, 3-5).

Birmingham took a 6-3 lead with a four-run top of the sixth after an RBI single from Gladney and a three-run home run by Calvin Harris. Two runs were charged to the starter Miller, and two were charged to reliever Jesse Bergin, who allowed both hits after entering with one out in the frame.

Miller turned in a steady outing for the Blue Wahoos. In 5.1 innings of work, the 2022 second-round pick struck out five and allowed three walks and three hits to Birmingham’s offense.

Tyler Schweitzer (W, 5-0) had a strong relief outing for Birmingham. After allowing singles to Coley and Connor Caskenette to begin his outing in the fourth, Schweitzer retired the next 12 hitters in a row to mark 4.0 scoreless innings. Mark McLaughlin threw a clean eighth, and Garrett Schoenle (S, 7) closed out the series in the ninth.

Gabe Bierman and Luis Palacios pitched scoreless innings in the eighth and ninth, keeping the game within reach for the Blue Wahoos.

With their loss and a win by the Montgomery Biscuits on Sunday, the Blue Wahoos’ division lead sits at 2.5 games.

After an off day on Monday, Pensacola will head to Columbus to take on the Clingstones for a series with massive playoff implications. After their loss on Sunday, the Blue Wahoos lead the third-place Clingstones by 3.0 games. Right-hander Alex Williams (3-3, 5.03 ERA) will start game one of the series on Tuesday.

WHAT’S NEXT?

WHO: Blue Wahoos vs. Columbus Clingstones

WHERE: Synovus Park, Columbus, Ga.

WHEN: Tuesday (Aug. 19) through Sunday (Aug. 24).