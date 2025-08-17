Vehicle Crashes Into FHP Trooper Investigating Previous Wreck On Highway 29

A Florida Highway Patrol trooper investigating a previous crash was rear-ended Sunday morning on Highway 29.

The trooper and driver of the other vehicle were both reportedly injured, but additional details were not immediately available.

The state trooper had responded to a crash on Highway 29 just south of West Roberts Road around 5:15 a.m.. As the trooper was completing that previous crash investigation, his cruiser was rear-ended around just over an hour later.

FHP is continuing their investigation and has not released further details.

This story will be updated when further information is made available

