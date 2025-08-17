Vehicle Crashes Into FHP Trooper Investigating Previous Wreck On Highway 29

August 17, 2025

A Florida Highway Patrol trooper investigating a previous crash was rear-ended Sunday morning on Highway 29.

The trooper and driver of the other vehicle were both reportedly injured, but additional details were not immediately available.

The state trooper had responded to a crash on Highway 29 just south of West Roberts Road around 5:15 a.m.. As the trooper was completing that previous crash investigation, his cruiser was rear-ended around just over an hour later.

FHP is continuing their investigation and has not released further details.

For more photos, click here.

This story will be updated when further information is made available

NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.

Comments

2 Responses to “Vehicle Crashes Into FHP Trooper Investigating Previous Wreck On Highway 29”

  1. Cheryl B Hicks on August 17th, 2025 10:46 am

    Praying for the trooper. Also Praying for the other people involved in the accidents.

  2. SFC on August 17th, 2025 10:29 am

    This driver needs to be severely dealt with in court. This was completely avoidable. Pay attention!





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business, political candidate or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under General, TOP STORIES 

 