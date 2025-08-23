UWF Begins Presidential Search, Announces Search Committee

The University of West Florida has launched a comprehensive national search for the University’s seventh president and announced the selection of individuals who will serve on the 15-member committee to guide the process. The committee will be responsible for collecting input from stakeholders, developing the presidential profile and position criteria, and recruiting and assessing candidates.

“As a regional University, UWF provides dynamic educational experiences to equip all students for success on campus and beyond, making it uniquely positioned to attract an exceptional leader who will usher the University into its next chapter of growth in terms of enrollment, academic and athletic programming, and continuing to be an economic powerhouse for Northwest Florida,” said Rebecca Matthews, chair of the UWF Board of Trustees. “As we embark on this important search, I express my gratitude to the presidential search committee for their dedication and willingness to serve.”

This presidential search comes at an exciting time for the University, as it has officially surpassed enrollment of 15,000 students – the University’s highest enrollment to date. The UWF Presidential Search Committee members represent UWF faculty and students, alumni, community and military, as well as the Board of Trustees and Florida’s State University System Board of Governors leadership. UWF Trustee Zack Smith will serve as chair.

The members of the presidential search committee are:

Zack Smith – Chair, Presidential Search Committee; UWF Board of Trustees; Chair, UWF Student Affairs Committee; Senior Legal Fellow, The Heritage Foundation

Trista Bennett – UWF Board of Trustees; President, UWF Student Government Association

Ken Ford – Founder and Chief Executive Officer Emeritus, Institute for Human & Machine Cognition

Ashton Hayward – President, Andrews Research & Education Foundation; Co-founder, Andrews Medicine; Principal at Shumaker; Former Pensacola Mayor (2011-2018)

Alan Levine – Vice Chair, Florida Board of Governors; Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer, Ballad Health

Ginger Bowden Madden – State Attorney for the First Judicial Circuit of Florida

Sabrina “Saby” McLaughlin – Owner and Executive Creative Director, 3125 Communications

Collier Merrill – President, Merrill Land Company; President and Owner, Great Southern Restaurants; Chair, UWF Historic Trust

Paul Mixson – District 1 County Commissioner

Rachel Moya – UWF Board of Trustees; Chair, UWF Finance and Facilities Committee; Chief Executive Officer, Scale Strategies Inc.

David Peaden – External Affairs Manager (Escambia and Santa Rosa Counties), Florida Power & Light

Dr. David Ramsey – Chair and Professor, UWF Reubin O’D. Askew Department of Government

Dr. Heather Riddell – 2025-2026 Faculty Senate Representative, UWF Board of Trustees; Associate Professor, UWF Department of Communication

Ashley Ross – UWF Board of Trustees; President, Ross Consulting

Retired Captain Terrence “Village” Shashaty – President, American Heritage Financial; Former Commanding Officer, Pensacola Naval Air Station

“I am pleased to have support from a broad mix of individuals and echo the Chair’s appreciation for the presidential search committee’s service,” said Chris Young, vice chair of the UWF Board of Trustees. “UWF is an outstanding institution dedicated to supporting students and the community, and I am certain the committee will keep this top of mind throughout this important effort.”

To assist the committee, the UWF Board of Trustees has selected Funk Associates for consultation during the presidential search. Over the past 40 years, Funk Associates has conducted hundreds of university and college president and chancellor searches, the majority having been for public institutions. With a history of conducting searches in Florida, Funk Associates has completed searches at numerous Florida institutions including UWF, Florida International University and Florida State University, among others.

Manny Diaz, Jr., is currently serving as interim UWF president after being approved by the Florida Board of Governors on June 18, following his appointment by the UWF Board of Trustees on May 27. He replaced Martha Saunders, who announced her resignation in May.

Pictured: Manny Diaz, Jr. was introduced in July as interim UWF president. Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.