Used Car Dealership Planned For Highway 95A At Highway 29

An Escambia County man who filed development plans in June for property on Highway 95A at Highway 29 in Cantonment to include “Troublewide Saloon” has reapplied to place a used car dealership on the property.

An application filed by Robert Carlson and BDR Towing shows he is looking to use an existing parking lot and concrete slab to park cars and install a 12×20 office building “to satisfy the state requirement to get a dealer’s license.” The used car lot, if approved, will also include a fenced area for outside storage.

“I will continue to improve the appearance as I begin to enjoy some sort of infrastructure that I have never been allowed,” his application stated.

The proposal is set for a pre-application meeting with the Escambia County Development Review Committee at 3:15 p.m. Wednesday.

Carlson’s previous development application for a mixed-use development that appeared to include a saloon, a gravel path for truck and RV parking or storage never advanced.

Pictured top: A used car dealership is proposed for this lot on Highway 95A at Highway 29 in Cantonment. NorthEscambia.com photo, click to enlarge.