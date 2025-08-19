Used Car Dealership Planned For Highway 95A At Highway 29

August 19, 2025

An Escambia County man who filed development plans in June for property on Highway 95A at Highway 29 in Cantonment to include “Troublewide Saloon” has reapplied to place a used car dealership on the property.

An application filed by Robert Carlson and BDR Towing shows he is looking to use an existing parking lot and concrete slab to park cars and install a 12×20 office building “to satisfy the state requirement to get a dealer’s license.” The used car lot, if approved, will also include a fenced area for outside storage.

“I will continue to improve the appearance as I begin to enjoy some sort of infrastructure that I have never been allowed,” his application stated.

The proposal is set for a pre-application meeting with the Escambia County Development Review Committee at 3:15 p.m. Wednesday.

Carlson’s previous development application for a mixed-use development that appeared to include a saloon, a gravel path for truck and RV parking or storage never advanced.

Pictured top: A used car dealership is proposed for this lot on Highway 95A at Highway 29 in Cantonment. NorthEscambia.com photo, click to enlarge.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business, political candidate or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 