Troublewide Saloon? Development Planned For Highway 95A At Highway 29

A development application has been filed for a property on Highway 95A at Highway 29 in Cantonment, but the exact details are a bit unclear.

A handwritten application filed by Robert Carlson states the project name is BDR Towing/Troublewide at 160 North Highway 95A. The application states the estimated parcel acreage is 2.3. According to Escambia County Property appraiser records, the parcel is 1.1365 ares — a lot with about 646 feet of road frontage that ranges in depth between 72 and 100 feet located near the intersection.

Associate drawings filed with the county show a 24×36 modular office building that will be placed at the southwest corner of an existing foundation next to a 22×46 shop and a variety of other development including some sort of train, parking that appears to back out into Highway 95A, a gravel path for truck and RV parking or storage and food trucks.

A rendering filed with the county also shows a two-story building labeled “Troublewide Saloon” and train cars. One page of the application also contains an unexplained logo for “Outlaw Country Music Festival”.

No other details were provided in the count application, but county staff did notate “possible code enforcement case” on the application.

The proposal is set for a pre-application meeting this Wednesday with the Escambia County Development Review Committee.

(Immediately above: NorthEscambia.com graphic.)