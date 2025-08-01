Today Declared ‘Hulk Hogan Day In Florida’

August 1, 2025

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has declared today, August 1, as “Hulk Hogan Day in Florida” and ordered flags to half staff.

Florida resident and legendary professional wrestler Terry Bollea, better known as Hulk Hogan, passed away on July 24.

Hogan was born in Augusta, Georgia, but moved to Tampa at a young age. He began his wrestling career in 1977 and rose to fame after joining World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE). Hogan was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame twice, first in 2005 and again in 2020 as a member of the New World Order. His larger-than-life personality will be missed, as the “Hulkster” was an icon for many who grew up in the 80s and 90s as well as today.

“He was a true Floridian through and through,” DeSantis said in a proclamation issued Thursday afternoon as he directed flags at to be flown a half-staff at the state capital and at all local and state buildings, installations and grounds in Pinellas County.

