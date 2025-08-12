The Chosen Softball Wins 2025 Southern Nationals Tournament

The Chosen girls softball team based in Century recently won the championship at the 2025 MVP Southern Nationals Tournament.

The team finished third in points prior to the tournament, defeating teams from Alabama, Georgia, and Illinois to go undefeated and win Southern Nationals. Heather Pierce was named National Tournament MVP.

Chosen team members also won three of the four “skill events” held before play began, finishing first in the team spirit competition, first in the home run challenge, and first in the throwing skills competition.

They ended the 2025 travel ball season with 12 total tournaments, including eight championship titles, two second-place finishes, and two third-place finishes.

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.