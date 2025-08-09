Tax Collector’s Molino Office To Become Appointment Only

August 9, 2025

The Escambia County Tax Collector’s Molino and Downtown offices will transition to serving customers by appointment only, beginning Wednesday, September 3, 2025, in an effort to enhance efficiency and reduce wait times.

“We’re committed to providing our community with efficient and accessible services,” said Escambia County Tax Collector Scott Lunsford. “Offering appointments at these locations allows us to better manage demand and give residents the quality service they expect. Our goal is to eliminate spikes in traffic and decrease or eliminate long wait times.”

Many tax collector services are available online at EscambiaTaxCollector.com, including:

  • Tag renewals
  • Electronic title printing
  • Property tax payments
  • Business tax receipt renewals

In addition, drive-thru services are available at the Molino, Brentwood, and Downtown offices, providing another fast and convenient option for completing transactions. There is no additional fee to pay online using an eCheck.

NorthEscambia.com file photo.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business, political candidate or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 