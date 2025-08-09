Tax Collector’s Molino Office To Become Appointment Only

The Escambia County Tax Collector’s Molino and Downtown offices will transition to serving customers by appointment only, beginning Wednesday, September 3, 2025, in an effort to enhance efficiency and reduce wait times.

“We’re committed to providing our community with efficient and accessible services,” said Escambia County Tax Collector Scott Lunsford. “Offering appointments at these locations allows us to better manage demand and give residents the quality service they expect. Our goal is to eliminate spikes in traffic and decrease or eliminate long wait times.”

Many tax collector services are available online at EscambiaTaxCollector.com, including:

Tag renewals

Electronic title printing

Property tax payments

Business tax receipt renewals

In addition, drive-thru services are available at the Molino, Brentwood, and Downtown offices, providing another fast and convenient option for completing transactions. There is no additional fee to pay online using an eCheck.

