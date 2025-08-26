Tate Freshmen Win, Catholic Edges Out The JV And Varsity Aggies

August 26, 2025

The Tate Aggies freshmen defeated the Catholic as the Crusaders edged out the Aggies JV and varsity during Tate’s first home games of the season on Monday.

Catholic 3, Tate 1

The Tate Aggies lost their first home volleyball match against the Pensacola Catholic Crusaders, with a final score of 3-1.

Tate struggled in the first set, losing 25-12. However, they fought back in the second set, winning 25-22 to tie the match. Pensacola Catholic then won the next two sets, 25-21 and 25-16, to secure the victory.

Up next, Aggies will host Pensacola High on Wednesday and will be at Pine Forest on Thursday

Tate 2, Catholic 1 (Freshmen)

The Tate High School Aggies freshmen volleyball team defeated the Catholic High School Crusaders 2-1 in a three-set match in their first home game of the season.

The Aggies lost the first set 22-25, but they rallied in the second set to win 25-22.

The decisive third set went down to the wire, but the Aggies secured the win with a 15-12 victory.

Catholic 2, Tate 1 (JV)

The Tate Aggies junior varsity volleyball team lost to the Catholic Crusaders 2-1 Monday night.

The Aggies struggled in the first set, losing 25-8 to Catholic.

The Aggies won the second set 25-22, but in the decisive third se Catholic won 15-13 .

