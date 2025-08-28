Tate Aggies Sweep PHS Tigers In Decisive Victories (With Photo Gallery)

The Tate High Aggies varsity and junior varsity shut out the Pensacola High Tigers in Wednesday matchups.

Tate 3, Pensacola High 0

The Tate Aggies delivered a dominant performance at home, sweeping the Pensacola High Tigers in a decisive 3-0 victory Wednesday night. This win not only continued the Aggies’ success against the Tigers but also marked their strongest victory of the young season as they took every set by at least ten points.

From the first serve, the Aggies controlled the tempo, overwhelming the PHS defense with powerful hitting and an impenetrable block.

They won the first set 25-4, setting a dominant tone. While the Tigers mounted a stronger effort in the second set, the Aggies maintained their composure and pulled away, securing a 25-15 win. The final set was just as decisive, with Tate’s teamwork leading to a convincing 25-8 victory to complete the shutout.

With the victory, Tate’s record now stands at an impressive 3-1. For PHS, their loss was their first of the season, dropping their record to 2-1. The Aggies will have to hit the road for their next match, heading to Pine Forest to face the Eagles on Thursday.

For a photo gallery, click here.

Tate 2, Pensacola High 0

The Tate Aggies JV also shut out the Pensacola High Tigers on Wednesday, 25-18, 25-17+

NorthEscambaic.com photos, click to enlarge.