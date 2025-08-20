Tate Aggies Beat The Crestview Bulldogs

The Tate Aggies varsity volleyball team defeated the Crestview Bulldogs in a conference match on Tuesday night, winning 3-1. The Aggies overcame an early deficit after dropping the first set in Crestview.

The Bulldogs started strong, winning the first set 25-21. However, the Aggies quickly recovered, battling back to win the second set by the same score, 25-21. This momentum carried through to the rest of the match.

The Aggies dominated the third set, taking a commanding 25-17 victory. In the final set, Crestview fought to stay in the game, but Tate’s consistent play secured the set 25-22, sealing their comeback victory.

Up next, the Aggies will travel to Navarre on Thursday.