Tate Aggies Beat Gulf Breeze 48-13

August 30, 2025

The Tate High School Aggies beat the visiting Gulf Breeze Dolphins 48-13 Friday night in Pete Gindl Stadium.

The Dolphins took an early 7-0 lead in the first quarter. The Aggies then evened the score at 7-7 with a Miles Delarosa handoff to Tanner Clark.

After a big 60-yard touchdown run from Clark, the Aggies took a 14-7 lead. The Aggies expanded their advantage to 21-7 with a pass from sophomore QB Delarosa to Laquarius Bradford. With about a minute to go in the half, Clark was in for his third TD of the game to take a 28-7 lead at the half.

The Aggies (2-0) will be back in action Thursday night in their third game at home as they host the Pensacola High Tigers (0-2). PHS is coming off a 41-6 loss Friday night at the hands of the Milton Panthers.

Pictured: Tate quarterback Miles Delarosa hands off to Tanner Clark against Fort Walton Beach on August 22. NorthEscambia.com file photo.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business, political candidate or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT FEATURE, Sports, TOP sports 

 