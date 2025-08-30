Tate Aggies Beat Gulf Breeze 48-13

The Tate High School Aggies beat the visiting Gulf Breeze Dolphins 48-13 Friday night in Pete Gindl Stadium.

The Dolphins took an early 7-0 lead in the first quarter. The Aggies then evened the score at 7-7 with a Miles Delarosa handoff to Tanner Clark.

After a big 60-yard touchdown run from Clark, the Aggies took a 14-7 lead. The Aggies expanded their advantage to 21-7 with a pass from sophomore QB Delarosa to Laquarius Bradford. With about a minute to go in the half, Clark was in for his third TD of the game to take a 28-7 lead at the half.

The Aggies (2-0) will be back in action Thursday night in their third game at home as they host the Pensacola High Tigers (0-2). PHS is coming off a 41-6 loss Friday night at the hands of the Milton Panthers.

Pictured: Tate quarterback Miles Delarosa hands off to Tanner Clark against Fort Walton Beach on August 22. NorthEscambia.com file photo.