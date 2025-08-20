Sparkie Harrison Sworn In To The Century Town Council

Sparkie Harrison was sworn in Tuesday night to Seat 5 on Century Town Council.

Harrison was elected to the position without opposition. She has served on the council on a temporary appointed basis for the past few weeks.

She fills the seat left vacant when council member Sandra McMurray-Jackson resigned in early May.

Harrison’s term will expire in January 2027.

Pictured above: Century Mayor Ben Boutwell holds the Bible as Sparkie Harrison is sworn in Tuesday night. Pictured below: Harrison is congratulated by Judge Scott Ritchie. NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.