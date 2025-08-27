Sigurd Edwin Randall, Jr

Mr. Sigurd Edwin Randall, Jr. passed away peacefully at the age of 68 on August 23, 2025, at his home, surrounded by his loving family. He was born on September 2, 1956, to Sigurd Edwin Randall, Sr. and Ruby Alene Manning Randall, both of whom have passed away. Sigurd spent most of his life in Century, Florida, where he created many cherished memories with his family and friends. His warmth and kindness will be deeply missed by all who knew him.

He loved spending time outdoors, whether it was fishing, camping under the stars, or swimming in a cool river. Cooking was another passion of his, often bringing friends together for delicious meals. On Saturdays, he never missed a chance to cheer for Alabama football. In his free time, he enjoyed watching westerns and documentaries on the history channel, always eager to learn something new. Traveling to the mountains brought him joy, where he could ride his motorcycle along winding trails and experience the beauty of nature. He also relished trail riding, feeling the thrill of adventure in every turn.

He is survived by his loving wife Tina Comalander Randall of Century, Florida; three sons, Wesley David (Melanie) Randall of Pensacola, Florida, James Kimmons of Century, Florida and Dylan McGlothren of Century, Florida ; three daughters Jennifer Randall Hall of Milton, Florida, Marissa (Gene) Whitt of North Carolina and Shalaina (Wesley) Romero of Flomaton, Alabama; three sisters, Dorrine Evans of Oklahoma, Marcina Burkhart of Nevada and Christine “Christy” Gillespie of Alabama; nine grandchildren.

Visitation will be held on Friday, August 29, 2025, from 6-8 p.m. at Petty Funeral Home in Atmore.