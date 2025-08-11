Send Us Your Back To School Photos!

It’s the first day of school in Escambia County, and we want to share your photos in our annual back to school gallery.

Send us your back to school photos. Submit the photos on the back to school post on our Facebook page or on Twitter @northescambia. You can also email your photos to news@northescambia.com. Please submit your photos before 6 p.m. on Monday.

(Teachers, bus drivers and staff can submit their photos too!)

Please limit identifying information in the photos. Be cautious and don’t include house numbers (like may be by your door), or streets signs. Use only first names.

We’ll publish as many photos as we can in our back-to-school photo galleries on Tuesday.

Pictured: A few of last year’s back to school photos. NorthEscambia.com file photos, click to enlarge.