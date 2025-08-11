Send Us Your Back To School Photos!

August 11, 2025

It’s the first day of school in Escambia County, and we want to share your photos in our annual back to school gallery.

Send us your  back to school photos. Submit the photos on the back to school post on our Facebook page or on Twitter @northescambia. You can also email your photos to news@northescambia.com. Please submit your photos before 6 p.m. on Monday.

(Teachers, bus drivers and staff can submit their photos too!)

Please limit identifying information in the photos. Be cautious and don’t include house numbers (like may be by your door), or streets signs. Use only first names.

We’ll publish as many photos as we can in our back-to-school photo galleries on Tuesday.

Pictured: A few of last year’s back to school photos. NorthEscambia.com file photos, click to enlarge.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business, political candidate or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 