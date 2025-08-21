Roger V. Grimes

Roger V. Grimes, 63, of Molino, Florida, passed away August 19, 2025. He was born in Atmore, Alabama on May 23, 1962 to Venis and Myrtle Grimes. He had a career in welding. He was a member of Pugh’s Chapel Church in Molino, Florida and had a passion for hunting, fishing, and gardening.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Venis and Myrtle Grimes.

He is survived by his son, Justin (Taylor) Grimes; grandchildren, Jase, Rayln, and Kenley; siblings, Pat (Keith) Kelley, Elsie Grimes (Chuck), Robert (Diane) Grimes, Kathy (Hayward) Mason, and Shirley Beavers; several nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts and uncles; long time best friends, Rusty Turner, Tim Daniel, Pete Jr.; trusty dog, Buster; and many other friends.

Visitation is August 25 from 1-2 prior to service time at 2 p.m. at Faith Chapel Funeral Home North in Cantonment.