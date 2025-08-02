Rep. Michelle Salzman Graduates With Highest Honors From FSU’s Prestigious MAAPP Program

Rep. Michelle Salzman became the first Florida lawmaker to graduate from the esteemed Master’s in Applied American Politics and Policy program (MAAPP) at Florida State University.

Salzman accepted her degree during a graduation ceremony on Friday, graduating Summa Cum Laude with a 3.98 GPA.

“Graduating from the Master’s in Applied American Politics and Policy program at Florida State University has been a deeply personal and professional milestone for me,” Salzman said. “As a seated lawmaker, juggling legislative duties, community responsibilities, and academic coursework was no small task. But I pursued this degree because I believe in leading by example, and in order to make the best policy decisions, we need to constantly grow, learn, and challenge ourselves.”

“‘It wasn’t easy, especially going back to school more than a decade after earning my undergraduate degree,” she said. “This journey has strengthened my ability to write policy, interpret data, and advocate more effectively for the people I represent.”

The FSU Master of Applied American Politics & Policy (MAAPP) program is a leading graduate program providing practical career training in an intellectually challenging environment for individuals committed to making a difference in the world through the political process.

MAAPP is a 36-credit-hour non-thesis program, including 24 credit hours of coursework and a 12 credit hour practicum. Students taking 12 credit hours per semester for three consecutive semesters may earn the degree in a one year period.