Rain Likely For Saturday, High In The Low 80s

August 30, 2025

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Saturday: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm, mainly before 1pm, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. High near 81. Calm wind becoming east around 5 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Saturday Night: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before 10pm, then a slight chance of showers between 10pm and 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 68. Northeast wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Sunday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 83. Northeast wind around 5 mph.

Sunday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68. Northeast wind around 5 mph.

Labor Day: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 84. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

Monday Night: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 66. East wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tuesday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 85. East wind around 5 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.

Tuesday Night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1am, then a slight chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 67. Southeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Wednesday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1pm. Sunny, with a high near 86.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 66.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 87.

Thursday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 65.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 87.

