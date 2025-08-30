Rain Likely For Saturday, High In The Low 80s
Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:
Saturday: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm, mainly before 1pm, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. High near 81. Calm wind becoming east around 5 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Saturday Night: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before 10pm, then a slight chance of showers between 10pm and 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 68. Northeast wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Sunday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 83. Northeast wind around 5 mph.
Sunday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68. Northeast wind around 5 mph.
Labor Day: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 84. East wind 5 to 10 mph.
Monday Night: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 66. East wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tuesday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 85. East wind around 5 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.
Tuesday Night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1am, then a slight chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 67. Southeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Wednesday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1pm. Sunny, with a high near 86.
Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 66.
Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 87.
Thursday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 65.
Friday: Sunny, with a high near 87.
