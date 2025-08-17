Pickup Truck Hit By A Train On East Nine Mile Road

A pickup truck was struck by a train Sunday morning on East Nine Mile Road.

The incident occurred at the crossing on East Nine Mile Road, just east of Highway 29 and North Palafox Street.

The driver of the pickup truck was not seriously injured. There were reportedly no other occupants in the vehicle.

There were no injuries on the train, but the lead engine was reportedly damaged.

NorthEscambia.com photos by Kristi Barbour, click to enlarge.