Pickup Truck Hit By A Train On East Nine Mile Road
August 17, 2025
A pickup truck was struck by a train Sunday morning on East Nine Mile Road.
The incident occurred at the crossing on East Nine Mile Road, just east of Highway 29 and North Palafox Street.
The driver of the pickup truck was not seriously injured. There were reportedly no other occupants in the vehicle.
There were no injuries on the train, but the lead engine was reportedly damaged.
NorthEscambia.com photos by Kristi Barbour, click to enlarge.
I’m so grateful, as I’m sure the driver is, that the child wasn’t in the truck even with a well installed child seat. This could have been tragic. It could have just a easily been someone who stopped on the tracks for the traffic light at Palafox, not simply trying to beat the train.
If you don’t know the story don’t jump to conclusions unless you sent happen. Praying for the people involved and pray they figure out what happened with the rail road arms.
Train always wins !!! Sometimes if you are in a big hurry you gotta hurry up and wait !!! Especially for a locomotive that can’t stop on a dime !!! Not paying attention is also a good way to get run over by a train !!! Unfortunately insurance probably won’t pay you can’t fix stupid
There needs to be a serious fine for the drivers trying to beat the train.