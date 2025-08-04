Pensacola Philly Cheesesteak Restaurant Plans Nine Mile Road Expansion

A Pensacola restaurant is planning a new location on East Nine Mile Road across from Hillcrest Baptist Church.

Mojo’s Famous Philly, which has a location on North Pace Boulevard, plans to construct a 3,500-square-foot restaurant on a vacant .63-acre lot in the 700 block of East Nine Mile Road. The lot, located between a car wash and self storage facility, is currently vacant.

Plans filed with Escambia County indicate the restaurant will be drive-thru only and will not serve or sell alcohol. The restaurant serves wings, Philly cheesesteaks, and more.

The proposal is set for a pre-application meeting at 1:20 p.m. on Wednesday, August 6 at with the Escambia County Development Review Committee at 3363 West Park Place.