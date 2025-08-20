Northview JV Beats PHS, Varsity Slips To The Tigers

August 20, 2025

In a night of mixed results, the Northview and Pensacola High volleyball teams split their matches on Tuesday, with Northview’s JV squad claiming a victory while the Tigers’ varsity team swept the Northview varsity.

Northview JV 2, PHS 1

The Northview High School JV volleyball team clinched a hard-fought victory Tuesday night against the Pensacola High Tigers JV in a captivating match that went down to the wire.

Northview started strong, dominating the first set with a decisive 25-15 win.

However, the Tigers roared back in the second set, taking it 25-21 and evening the score, setting up a deciding set. In a nail-biting finish, Northview held their nerve, securing the third set 16-14 to claim the overall match.

PHS 3, Northview 0

The Pensacola High School Tigers’ varsity volleyball team defeated the Northview Chiefs in three straight sets Tuesday night in Bratt.

PHS won the first set 25-22, setting the tone for the match.

They continued to play strong in the second and third sets, winning 25-21 and 25-10 respectively to secure a decisive victory.

For a varsity photo gallery from the third set, click here.

Up next, Northview will host Flomaton on Monday, August 25.

NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.

